Raees’ Day 1 Overseas Box Office Collections | Updated USA & UK

Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan has taken a brilliant start at the box office. The film currently stands with a collection of 46.72 crores at the domestic box office.

Considering his huge star power and his appeal in the overseas markets, Shah Rukh is all set to work his magic at the overseas box office.

The film has collected 1.08 crores in UK. In USA too the film opened huge with a collection of approx 2.55 crores.

As expected, it has a great start in Gulf where Shah Rukh has a huge fan following. It collected 3.41 crores there.

Australia too showed a decent response with 0.92 crores coming in. The total overseas collections for Raees on its first day was 7.96 crores.