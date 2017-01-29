Box Office – Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees has a good Saturday too; aims to go past 100 crore today

Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Fan had collected 71.5 crore in its entire first week, which was shockingly low. Now with Raees doing quite well, it must indeed be music to the superstar’s ears. The film collected 15.61 crore more on Saturday and with these numbers it has reached 75.44 crore. With this, the entire week’s collections of Fan have been surpassed by Raees in four days flat, which is positive news indeed.

To gain such numbers despite clash shows the star-power of Shah Rukh Khan, especially in a massy film like Raees which is not the kind that generally appeals to the women. The collections have stayed on to be uniformly good and though at multiplexes it is facing stiff competition from Kaabil, the fact that it running at a higher number of screens and hence a larger count of shows is going in its favor as well.

For all involved with the Rahul Dholakia film, all eyes would now be on whether it manages to go past the 100 crore mark today itself. If that happens indeed, it would be reason big enough to celebrate for the team of Raees.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder