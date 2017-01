Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees crossed the 90 crore mark on its 1st Sunday at the box office.

The crime action thriller raked in 17.80 crores yesterday and now stands with a total of 93.24 crores.

Raees is all set to enter the 100 crore club by today at the domestic market.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.