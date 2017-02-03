Raees Crosses 120 Crore Mark At The Box Office | 1st Week (9 Days) Report

A clash is always a tricky situation, especially when both films end up turning out to be a battle amongst equals. It could begin with the star power and culminate with the content leading the show. However, right through the week, there are ups and downs that are evidenced due to either of the two factors.

In that aspect, Raees – despite finding itself in a clash with another big flick – has managed to find the best numbers ever for a film in its one week. It has netted 122.36 crore in its extended Week One and no other film in the past has managed such numbers in a clash.

Here are some of the high profile clashes in the past and their first week (7 days) numbers:

Rustom [90.9 crore] v/s Mohenjo Daro [51.18 crore]

Dilwale [102.65 crore] v/s Bajirao Mastani [86.15 crore]

Raees [109.01 crore] v/s Kaabil [79.60 crore]

In the case of Dilwale v/s Bajirao Mastani there was a much closer battle and it was the latter that raced past eventually. There is a much larger gap though in case of Raees and Kaabil. However, the fact remains that even in a clash, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has held fort and set the record for the highest numbers for a film.

On the other note, it also reflects that the Rahul Dholakia directed film could have covered a much greater distance had it arrived solo.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

