And finally, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees managed to cross the 100 crore mark, after completing its 1st Monday (6th day) run at the box office.

The actual collections aren’t released by its makers, but as per early estimates, this crime action thriller collected around 7 crores yesterday and now stands with a grand total of 100.24 crores.

The film will probably collect around 120 crores by the end of its extended opening week.

Produced under the banners of Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment, Raees also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles.