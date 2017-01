Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees continued to enjoy its good theatrical run at the domestic market.

Early estimates suggest that this action crime thriller collected approximately 17* crores yesterday (4th day) and now stands with a total collections of 76.83 crores.

Since the film is made on a budget of 90 crores including P and A, Raees soon will enter the profit zone.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in pivotal roles.