Box Office – Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees set to cross 100 crore today

Shah Rukh Khan has scored six centuries in the past – Ra. One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale. Now he is set to bring his seventh film too in the 100 Crore Club, what with Raees scoring 6.5 crore* on Monday and hence touching 99.74 crore*.

He is next only to Salman Khan who has 10 centuries to his name already. On the other hand Akshay Kumar is just behind with six centuries, though with Jolly LLB 2 he is expected to catch up and score seven centuries as well.

Meanwhile, as for Raees, the film has gone below the 10 crore daily mark for the first time since its release. However, it was expected since there are two major films currently running and one can’t expect both to be maintaining very high levels on regular working days. The fact that both are finding audiences amongst their target segment is keeping exhibitors happy though since their properties are seeing good footfalls all across.

The year so far had been quite dull with none of the new releases working and only Dangal bringing in footfalls. However, with Raees bringing in 100 crore and set for more in days to come, there is some sort of a respite.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder