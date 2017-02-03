Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees continues his exceptional hold at the worldwide box office.

Till now, this crime action thriller has grossed 171.30 crores (nett. 122.36 crores) in India and 75 crores at the overseas box office. Raees now stands with a global total of 246.30 crores.

The film has also become one of the top worldwide grossers of all time.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.