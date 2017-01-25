Box Office – Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees all set to bring audience back in theaters

The day of reckoning has arrived for Shah Rukh Khan and team. Two years after it came into news, the film is now seeing a major release for itself.

It is remarkable how the team of Raees has facilitated a turnaround where even after a delay, there is immense positivity around what it has to offer. Unlike a Bombay Velvet which was marred by negativity after a delay and had everything that is wrong going for it, Raees is seeing a very clear arrival and that too despite a clash with another important film, Kaabil. Moreover, audience curiosity to check it out is quite high too.

All of that would ensure that this Rahul Dholakia film takes a very good opening for itself.

The advance booking has been good too and since the count of screens is split with Kaabil, the occupancy is bound to be high. The film is set to take an opening day average of around 60%-70% which means first day collections of over 15 crore are definitely on the cards. In fact considering the fact that that tomorrow is a big holiday of Republic Day, it won’t be surprising if the evening and night shows are packed, hence resulting in collections going past the 18 crore mark too.

Early reports for the film is good and that is a great news for the exhibitors as they would see audiences back in theaters exactly a month after Dangal. Every since then there has been a draught of successes at the Box Office and good footfalls coming for Raees would be music to everyone’s ears.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder