With its business at single screens continuing to be quite good and audience footfalls staying consistent in multiplexes as well, Raees brought in 6.6 crore more on its second Friday. The film has actually grown over Thursday [6.25 crore] which is a good trend as that would allow it to further gain momentum over rest of the weekend.

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already crossed Jab Tak Hai Jaan [122 crore] and is sitting at 128.96 crore. The manner in which it is collecting currently, 145 crore should be crossed by Sunday. That would bring it quite close to Dilwale [148 crore], hence becoming Shah Rukh Khan’s third highest grosser after Chennai Express [227 crore] and Happy New Year [205 crore].

From there, it would have to be seen that what kind of distance does the film eventually cover. The film was easily a 200 crore affair had it seen a solo arrival. However, it obviously took a calculated risk and leverage from advantage of the big holiday on the Republic Day to take care of the shortfall that it had due to the clash.

Note: All collections as per production as per distribution sources

