Raees Advance Booking Report | Wednesday Evening Shows ‘Filling Fast’

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees is all set to hit theaters this Wednesday. The film is having a non-holiday release but will be enjoying good footfalls over Thursday thanks to the Republic day holiday.

One of the most crucial problems for the film is screen sharing since Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil too is hitting the theaters on the same day. Both films are big and hence it is going to be a tough fight at the box office.

Here’s a look at how the advance booking reports look so far:

Mumbai :

Mumbai is one of the most crucial circuits when it comes to collections. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer looks all set for a decent Wednesday with a good response overall for the evening shows. Since it is a week day, the morning shows are on a lower side. Mostly, late night shows are in a ‘filling fast mode’.

For Thursday i.e the Republic Day holiday, the matinee shows are showing a great response. In most multiplexes, the afternoon shows are going almost full.

While the advance bookings have opened up for the weekend as well, the response is good only for the first two days so far. we expect it to pick up post the film generates a good word of mouth and reviews.

Delhi -NCR :

Shah Rukh is specially promoting his film in his hometown, Delhi and the film is enjoying a good response for the opening day already. The evening shows are on a filling fast mode and could be housefulby tomorrow. Also, Thursday is looking good with a few screens going sold out already and the late night shows becoming almost full.

Pune:

The Wednesday morning shows are almost full at most theaters. Also, a good trend can be spotted for the late evening shows. For Thursday, the bookings are in full swing for morning shows. Considering it is a holiday, the morning and matinee shows are mostly on a filling fast mode.

Bengaluru:

In Bengaluru, most theaters have maximum five shows in the day. The film is not yet enjoying a good advance booking for the opening day here. There is a better booking for Thursday with most of the morning shows going filling fast to almost full mode.

Chennai:

In Chennai only a handful of screens have started for advance booking as of now. Among them, the opening day is showing better responses for the late night shows. For Thursday booking, hardly any screens are open and we expect more theaters to be listed by tomorrow.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad too like Chennai doesn’t have many screens available yet. In some theaters, shows are already houseful for day one. For Thursday, most screens are almost full for the morning shows.

Kolkata:

Kolkata is showing an amazing response for Raees’ first day booking. In most places, morning shows are full and also in a few places the matinee shows are already sold out. For Thursday too, a few shows are full but overall bookings are yet to pick for the holiday and by tomorrow an even better response can be expected.