Rahul Dholakia’s Raees has crossed the 140 crore mark on its 2nd Tuesday at the box office.

The film raked in 1.25 crores yesterday and now stands with a total collections of 140.46 crores.

Since the film is continuously witnessing drop in the weekdays, this action crime thriller will stand around 142-143 crores by the end of its 2nd week.

Raees features Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in key roles.