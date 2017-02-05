Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees showed a slight jump on its second Saturday. According to early estimates, the film scored approximately 8 crores* yesterday.

It now stands with a total collection of 136.96* crores at the domestic box office.

The film is expected to make a collection of over 145 crores by the end of its second weekend and soon make it to the 150 crore mark.

Raees is making its mark in the overseas circuits too and soon will be releasing in Pakistan as well.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in lead roles.