Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees too experienced a considerable drop on its second Monday. The film collected 1.5 crores, thus taking its total collection to 139.21 crores at the domestic box office.

Kaabil‘s Monday collections, yet again, took a lead over Raaes. The latter showed quite a huge drop since its second weekend.

With Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 releasing this week and also a print of the film already been leaked in the markets, it will slow down further over the third weekend.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film starred Mahira Khan and Nawzuddin Siddiqui in key roles.