Box Office – Raees scores again on Sunday, all eyes on how weekdays turn out now

After its first [20.42 crore] and second day [26.3 crore] when Raees managed to go past the 20 crore mark, Raees was expected to do that again on its fifth day [Sunday]. However, there were a couple of major matches (tennis and T20) that turned out to be a spanner in the plan. Still, the collections were 17.80 crores. This is a very good momentum demonstrated by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, especially since it is also competing with Kaabil quite closely.

The film has now accumulated 93.24 crores which is a very good number in five days flat. Of course the overall numbers could have comfortably gone past the 125 crore mark already if not for the face-off with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. That said, it was an informed decision taken by Shah Rukh Khan and Excel, which means all calculations would have been taken into account well in advance.

From today onwards it would be time for normal collections to come into play for the film since the ups and downs evidenced during the extended five day weekend was due to two major holidays and that too not on successive days. The good thing though is that the week ahead (starting from 3rd February) is open due to which the second weekend is there for the calling as well.

The lifetime numbers of Raees would go past Dilwale [148 crore] though it has to be seen how much bigger does the Shah Rukh Khan starrer eventually become.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder