Race 3 Surpasses THESE Two Films In Salman Khan’s List Of Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time

Salman Khan’s Race 3 hit the theatres on June15 and it started breaking records from the first day itself. Salman is the newest addition to the Race franchise and fans went gaga when his name was announced.
Despite getting negative reviews from the critics and audiences, Race 3 has sustained at the box office. Whenever a Salman film hits the theatres, it is guaranteed that it will create havoc at the box office.
Recently, Race 3 eliminated his last year’s Eid release Tubelight which had collected 121.25 crores at the box office. Now, Salman’s films Dabangg (138.88 crores) and Bodyguard (142.00 crores) have been surpassed by Race 3 in the Top 10 list of his highest grossing movies of all time. Race 3 currently stands at the grand total of 145.00 crores at the box office.
Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.
|Movie
|Year
|Collections
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|2017
|339.16 Cr
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34 Cr
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45 Cr
|Kick
|2014
|233.00 Cr
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40 Cr
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00 Cr
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50 Cr
|Race 3
|2018
|145.00* Cr
|Bodyguard
|2011
|142.00 Cr
|Dabangg
|2010
|138.88 Cr
If the film continues to collect like this, it might soon cross Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) as well.
Race 3 is directed by Remo D Souza and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.
On the work front, Salman will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bharat.
It’s a patriotic film but direction is very poor. Why only kabir khan and ali abbas zafar in salman’s film, I don’t know.
Learn from akshay who works with different directors.
Like raja krishna menon in airlift, tinu suresh desai in rustom, farhad sajid in housefull 3 and now with Padman R Balki.
Pehle akshay ko 150 crore toh karne do 😅😅😅
akshay movie thats y not cross 150 cr.
it will be making 400 crores
Life mein sab kuchh chahiyein
Salman vhi Akshay vhi…
Wish the best @Akkshe kumar on u movie #padma
What makes Salman Khan stands a head above all. I will tell you why he is not interested in being compared to others or bettering they box office. He has only being interested in bettering his own films and over each 12 films each one is better than the other. No comparison to anyone. He is unique because God made him so. No two persons alike. Thats why Indians are always behind too busy looki ng at others instead of themselves.
Any average movie would gross this much if it gets a solo release during Christmas in this era.
It was this film that entered 100 cr club for bhai for the first time
In Fact Wanted made the Eidi for fans back in 2009 in September 18
THE BIGGEST FLOP OF 2018