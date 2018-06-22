Race 3 Surpasses THESE Two Films In Salman Khan’s List Of Highest Grossing Movies Of All Time

Salman Khan’s Race 3 hit the theatres on June15 and it started breaking records from the first day itself. Salman is the newest addition to the Race franchise and fans went gaga when his name was announced.

Despite getting negative reviews from the critics and audiences, Race 3 has sustained at the box office. Whenever a Salman film hits the theatres, it is guaranteed that it will create havoc at the box office.

Recently, Race 3 eliminated his last year’s Eid release Tubelight which had collected 121.25 crores at the box office. Now, Salman’s films Dabangg (138.88 crores) and Bodyguard (142.00 crores) have been surpassed by Race 3 in the Top 10 list of his highest grossing movies of all time. Race 3 currently stands at the grand total of 145.00 crores at the box office.

Here’s a look at Salman Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films of all time.

If the film continues to collect like this, it might soon cross Dabangg 2 (158.50 crores) as well.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D Souza and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in key roles. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan Films.

On the work front, Salman will soon start shooting for Dabangg 3 and Bharat.