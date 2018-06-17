Race 3 Set To Become 13th Consecutive 100 Crore Film For Salman Khan – An Unbreakable Record!

Despite a negative response from the critics and audience, Race 3 is set to cruise past the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in merely 3 Days. The superstardom of Salman Khan backed up with Eid Holiday on Saturday has helped the film record a solid growth on its second day, and the same has ensured that the film will breeze past the 100 crore mark very soon.

Although we can’t assure as to how the film would trend on the weekdays as the response is negative, the opening weekend of Race 3 sets things clear about the fan following of Salman Khan in India. The film will become the 13th consecutive 100 crore earner for Khan, and this is a record which will stand unchallenged for years to come. Forget about consecutive Rs 100 crore films, no other star apart from Khan has managed to deliver 10 films in totality which have collected over Rs 100 crore in India. The winning streak for Salman started with Dabangg (2010) following which films like Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai found a place in the coveted 100 crore bracket.

Akshay Kumar holds the record of delivering 5 consecutive 100 crore films, however PadMan put an end to his winning streak. Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand has delivered 6 consecutive 100 crore films and his streak was broken with Fan. 100 crore is still a benchmark for all the Bollywood stars, however for Salman (And Aamir) it has just been a matter of few days and in-fact anything below 200 crore is considered to be underperformance. Even a dud like Tubelight and Race 3 managed to find a place in the coveted club, which speaks a lot.

With such loyal fan following, its about time Salman Khan rethinks on his script sense and intent of making films, as if he does good films from hereon, you never know, he might become the first and only star to have more than 17 consecutive 100 crore films.

Khan will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.

The movie is set to hit the big screen next Eid.