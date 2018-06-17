Race 3 Overseas Box Office Update: Salman Khan Proving His Stardom WORLDWIDE!

Race 3 starring Salman Khan and team has taken a huge opening Overseas thanks to the bumper numbers in Gulf where it has taken a start like very few films have. Eid was on Friday in many Overseas markets and this really pushed the collections. Padmaavat took a very good opening at the overseas box office earlier this year and Race 3 could challenge that if it trends well since Monday.

The film had clocked a huge USD 3.50 million (Approx 23 crores) on Friday which includes some collections from Thursday as although Thursday was not a regular first day in Gulf but it started being screened in the evening. This is without Pakistan, so on fair value it is a very good opening for Race 3 in overseas although it is lopsided with Gulf’s amazing numbers.

It remains to be seen how it keeps pace over the weekend but chances are there to be one of the biggest openings overseas. The film has performed very good in US / Canada and UK but it has been very good in Gulf which has taken it to this level. As per the reports, the film was released on nearly 1500 screens Overseas

Race 3 has collected a massive 29.17 crores on day one at the box office. The number is a very good start for pre-Eid release. The film also had an excellent run on Saturday. In comparison, Salman Khan’s Sultan collected 37.32 crores on 2nd day which was also an Eid holiday. However, it was coming after a massive opening of 36.54 crores. The festive season will continue for a few more days which can boost Race 3 collection, especially in Muslim dominated circuits.

Needless to say that Race 3 2nd day collection is also the highest second day of 2018 beating Avengers: Infinity War, Baaghi 2 & Padmaavat. It will also be among one of the highest single days of all time.

So far it has generated huge money while there is also a phenomenal non-theatrical recovery. For any other film, it would have been enough for the success.