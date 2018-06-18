Race 3 New Zealand Box Office: Salman Khan & Family – Creating Waves Worldwide!

Race 3 starring superstar Salman Khan is not only breaking records in India but is making its presence felt at the worldwide box office. The action thriller is attracting a lot of foreign business and the opening weekend numbers are quite impressive. In New Zealand alone the film has amassed the total of NZ $ 315,935 which converts to around INR 1.49 crores in its 1st weekend.

The film has went to become the 2nd highest opening weekend of any Indian film in New Zealand. At first spot is Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone which managed to collect NZ $ 419,161 (INR 1.98 crores).

In the third spot is Baaghi 2 which managed to bring in a modest NZ $ 174,542 (INR 82 lakhs) over the weekend. The recent chick flick Veere Di Wedding stands at fourth position with NZ $ 137,807 (INR 65 lakhs) and at fifth position is Akshay Kumar’s Padman bringing in NZ $ 112,339 (INR 53 lakhs).

Considering a foreign land such as New Zealand these numbers are massive.

Directed by Remo D Souza the third installment of the Race franchise sees superstar Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Freddy Daruwala, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan’s next venture is producing Loveratri which stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Directed by first-time director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Film. It will release on October 5.