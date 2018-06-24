Salman Khan’s Race has been working well at the box office. The movie which received bad reviews has broken several records at the box office. The high octane action flick is helmed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in significant roles.

Race 3 has managed to rake in an astounding figure of Rs 145 crores in just a week which has made it the 4th highest grossing movie of 2018. As per the early trends, Race 3 has collected around 5-7 crores on it’s 2nd Ssturday!

Well that means the total of the movie will stand at approximately 153.50-155.50 crores. The next big release is Sanju which hits screens on 29th June, until then Race 3 has another week where it will sail without any major competition.

Actor Bobby Deol, who has returned on the big screen after a while with Race 3 which has not got encouraging reviews has defended the movie saying if it was that bad, it wouldn’t have fetched box office results.

Bobby said: “There are films which are good but sometimes it doesn’t work at the box office. So, how anyone can control that?

“I am really happy because people have appreciated the work of the entire cast of the film, including me. I think criticism affects us when we make a bad film, but I think if our film was too bad, then it wouldn’t have worked at the box office.”