Race 3 Day 2 Collections VS Sultan: Sikandar BEATS The Wrestler Sultan Ali Khan!

Superstar Salman Khan and Eid releases go hand in hand. This year Salman gifted his fans with an action thriller Race 3 and its smashing box office records left right and centre. The film has managed to accumulate a massive total of 67.31 crores in just 48 hours.

Although when it comes to breaking festive records Salman’s 2016 Eidi Sultan wooed audiences and raised the bar for the star himself. This Salman Khan starrer went on to collect a colossal 300 crores in six weeks.

Sultan opened with a higher 36.54 crores than Race 3’s decent 29.17 crores. The tables have turned on day 2 as Sultan managed to bring in a respectable 37.32 crores but Race 3 somehow broke the record and collected 38.14 crores, a close win indeed.

While the pehlwan Sultan was consistent and managed to earn an impressive 229.16 crores in just 9 days, it is a wait and watch situation when it comes to Race 3. Directed by Remo D Souza, it has mind blowing action sequences but fails to convey the story. It has received negative reviews from critics and people too agree with the critics with this one.

The movie is expected to comfortably cross the 100 crore mark after day 3 collections, but whether it will be as big as Sultan remains to be seen.

