Race 3 Day 2 Box Office Early Trends: Another BLOCKBUSTER Eid For Salman Khan!

Race 3 starring superstar Salman Khan is finally out and fans are running to theatres this festive season. The Day 1 collections of the film broke many records despite it being released a day before Eid. It is officially the highest Bollywood opener of this year at the box office. Opening with a stunning 29.17 crores, Race 3 is here to stay.

Looking at the early trends of Day 2, the festive vibe all over India has helped the film significantly. It is expected to bring in anywhere between 39 to 41 crores. At this rate the film may enter the 100 crore club with style and much earlier than expected.

Salman Khan and Eid go way back and now they are almost synonymous. Salman and team are far from considering this a success as the film is made on a very big budget and it may not take a lot of time before they recover the investment.

It is surprising to see that even after negative reviews by critics and not so positive word of mouth, the film continues to smash the box office. Salman Khan the name is enough we suppose.

Directed by Remo D Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films, stars Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles. Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman.