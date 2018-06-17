Race 3 Day 2 Box Office: 38.14 Crores VS Salman Khan’s Last 5 Second Day Collections!

If there’s an Eid, there’s a Salman Khan film and if there’s a Salman film then there’s a bumper weekend. Salman, brutally agrees how his movies are critic proof and proves rightfully so with Race 3. Yes, the content will speak from Monday but the weekend will be owned by Salman Khan’s pure stardom.

Starting with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it collected a huge 36.50 crores on its day 2 which took its grand total in 2 days to 63.75 crores. We all know how the word of mouth worked for this Salman Khan starrer. It also showed how despite opening comparatively low than other Bhai-Eid starrers this movie went on to become his highest grossing movie back then. Power of WOM!

The comes in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, this movie shattered the opening day records for Salman Khan. It collected 31.03 crores on its 2nd day and enjoyed a 2-day total of 71.38 crores. The movie didn’t trend as expected but was a hit at the box office.

Sultan, a wonder for Salman Khan, managed to bring in a huge 37.32 crores on its 2nd day. In its first 2 days it earned 73.86 crores at the box office. It became 2nd 300 crore film for Salman Khan post Bajrangi Bhaijaan. More was to come Blockbuster Khan in future.

Tubelight was a break on Salman Khan’s unbreakable Eid record. It was an average affair at the box office. It collected 21.17 crores on its 2nd day and its 2 day total was 42.32 crores – which was pretty low considering the levels set by Salman Khan at the box office.

Tiger Zinda Hai – Salman’s highest grossing movie till date collected 35.30 crores on its day 2 and the 2-day total was 69.40 crores. The movie became Khan’s 3rd 300 crore film. Hat-trick for triple centuries! Race 3 has collected highest than all on its 2nd day (38.14 crores) but its 2-day total (67.31 crores) is lower than Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.