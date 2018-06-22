Race 3 Box Office Worldwide Update: Salman Khan Starrer Inches Closer To The 230 Crore Mark!

Salman Khan’s much-awaited action thriller Race 3 released this Eid and easily crossed the 100 crore mark in mere three days since its release. The festival of Eid and the weekend acted as a boost and helped put up a grand total of approximately 145 crores in its first week. The gross collection of the movie is around 185 crores in India alone.

Directed by Remo D Souza, Race 3 has collected a gross total of 44 crores from screening in overseas markets. The worldwide collection as of now stands at a massive 229 crores and easily enters the list of Top Worldwide Grossers at the 31st spot.

Race 3 easily surpassed Salman’s last Eid release Tubelight which grossed 223.24 crores worldwide. Looking at the performance this week, the film will next eye to eclipse the worldwide collection of Akshay Kumar’s Airlift (231.60 crores).

The action-packed movie stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in key roles. Despite such a star-studded cast the movie seems to be losing momentum as after the smashing opening weekend, it failed to pump out impressive weekday numbers. The dwindling box office performance can be credited to the negative reviews and weak word of mouth by the audiences.

Salman Khan is next stepping into the shoes of producer for the film Loveratri starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and debutante Warina Hussain.

Loveratri scheduled to release on October 5, 2018