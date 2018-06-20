Race 3 Box Office: With The Drop, Will It Reach The 200 Crore Mark? VOTE NOW!

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Eid release is out and with it another disappointing Eidi. Race 3 starring Salman Khan and a full star cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah among others, started with a bang but is starting to die down. The film was huge on hype but did not stand up to the expectations of the audience.

Despite negative reviews and a bad word of mouth, the movie managed to score the second highest opening weekend of this year. The festivities of Eid all over India can be credited for the feat achieved by the film. Race 3 managed to collect a massive 106.47 crores over the weekend.

Although faith in humanity restored on Monday when the film saw a 50% drop in collections compared to the weekend. Race 3 collected a decent 14.24 crores and it seemed that it is struggling to maintain the pace. The superstar Salman starrer stands at a grand total of 120.71 crores as of Monday.

According to the latest collections, the film has garnered a mere 9.5 crores* on Tuesday making the estimated total to 130 crores*. It seems the Bhai fans have started to listen to sane audiences wise advice. You cannot expect a film with high notch action, fancy locations but a lousy storyline to bring in much but only due to Sallu Bhai’s star power it has propelled the film to cross 100 crores.

Directed by Remo D Souza, Race 3 will have to maximize this week’s collections as Ranbir Kapoor’s much-hyped Sanju releases this weekend.