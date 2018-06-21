Race 3 Box Office: Week 1 Predictions VS Last 5 Salman Khan Films!

Superstar Salman Khan starrer Race 3 opened to an explosive weekend enjoying the Eid Holiday. In just three days the movie managed to collect 106.47 crores. Although very quickly the film lost its heat and is pumping out average and consistent numbers on weekdays.

After 6 Days the movie has collected a decent 138.50* crores and will stretch to the range of 145-147 crores after the 1st week.

Looking at Salman Khan’s previous 5 release, Race 3’s first week total is the second lowest in the list. The lowest first week total was recorded by last year’s Eid Release Tubelight which brought in an average 106.86 crores. The pehlewan Sultan smashed the box office by collecting a colossal 229.16 crores in its 1st week at the box office (Though it enjoyed an extended weekend as it was released on Wednesday). Salman’s spy thriller sequel Tiger Zinda Hai amassed a massive 206.04 crores in its first week. It was followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan where the people got to see the emotional side of Salman, brought in a respectable 184.62 crore. Sooraj Barjatya’s larger than life Prem Ratan Dhan Payo managed to collect 172.82 crores over the first week (extended weekend).

Despite negative reviews and bad word of mouth from audiences Race 3 directed by Remo D’Souza is struggling to find its balance in its very first week. With next week’s release Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor, the screens, footfalls are bound to get divided. Will Race 3 drown or stay afloat, only time will tell.