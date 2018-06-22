Race 3 Box Office Week 1: Comparing Salman Khan With Shah Rukh Khan And Aamir Khan

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Eid release Race 3 is out and opened to a smashing weekend. In just three days the action thriller collected a massive 106.47 crores. Although the movie slackened its pace on weekdays and led to a not too impressive Week 1 total. Race 3 is expected to score a modest 145 crores* in its first week at the box office.

Comparing this Salman Khan film with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan’s highest Week 1 grossers, Aamir Khan is the clear winner with 2016’s Dangal bringing in a massive 197.54 crores. This is followed by Mr. Perfectionist’s PK which released in 2014 and collected 182.39 crores in its first week.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highest week 1 grossing movie Happy New Year earned a decent 157.50 crores. Coming in close to that is Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express which brought in 156.60 crores in just seven days since its release.

Although looking at the bigger picture Salman Khan’s Sultan amassed a colossal 229.16 crores in its first week. The film released just a few months before Aamir’s Dangal. This makes Sultan the highest grossing week 1 movie among the three Khans of Bollywood.

Despite negative reviews and weak word of mouth from the audience Race 3, directed by Remo D Souza somehow managed to collect 145 crores* in its first week. What remains to be seen is whether the movie will pick up its pace this weekend or suffer a crumbling fall.