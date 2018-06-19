Race 3 Box Office: Salman Khan’s Stardom Or Eid; What Plays The Major Factor?

Salman Khan has almost cracked the code for minting at the box office. The trend of releasing movies specially around the festive time of Eid started way back in September of 2009 with crime drama Wanted. This helped Salman bounce back from a string of dud releases.

Bhai’s masala entertainers are one of the key highlights of Eid and it has become customary for families to plan their celebrations including the movie in their schedules. When a star has this much control over his fans, you can be rest assured that movies with no story line and only Salman’s tag on it might run with ease at the box office.

Take last year’s Eid release Tubelight for example, a fairly decent performance by Salman, weak script, and a predictable climax despite an average film it comfortably crossed a 100 crores in mere six days at the box office. Whereas critically acclaimed films like Parmanu which even after four weeks has managed to collect a mere 60+ crores. Even films like Raazi, which has powerful performances from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal managed to cross the 100 crore club but it took a full 17 days for the movie to do so.

Now bhai fans may argue that last year’s Tiger Zinda Hai wasn’t released during Eid then to managed to earn a groundbreaking 339.16 crores at the box office. The reason for that is with action, director Ali Abbas Zafar also provided a gripping story and is probably one of the best espionage thrillers in Bollywood.

Now coming to this year’s Eid release Race 3, not only did the movie receive negative reviews from critics it also had a bad word of mouth publicity from the audiences. Although that did not stop the movie from cruising through the weekend and comfortably crossing 100 crores in just three days. The question still remains that if the movie had released a month ago would it cross a 100 crores that easily, would the movie go on to become a hit?. It would most certainly do because of ‘Sallu Bhai’ but it would take considerably longer for it to do so.