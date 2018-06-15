Race 3 Box Office Morning Occupancy: Takes A Speedy Start!

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The response for the movie can be clearly seen through the advance bookings. Look’s like Salman is here to offer us the perfect Eidi his Eid.

The movie opened with an amazing morning occupancy of 55%- 60%. The long-weekend for the movie will prove to earn good numbers on it’s first weekend.This kind of response is not a big thing for Salman but it clearly shows that Race 3 is going to be one hell of a movie. Early reviews of the movie say that the masses are loving it!

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has taken action to a new level with its high octane sequences and with its extensive shooting schedules in exotic locations including Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai.

Salman Khan has been the undisputed king of the box office for a long time now. The collection of his last five films at the ticket counters is proof of him being a phenomenon in the world of Hindi cinema.

Apart from Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem are also part of Race 3, directed by Remo D’Souza. It is Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd.