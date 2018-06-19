Race 3 Box Office: It Is Already Jacqueline Fernandez’s 3rd Highest Grossing Movie!

It is safe to say that Salman Khan is Jaqueline Fernandez’s lucky charm, as whenever this duo comes together the actress gets her highest grossing films. 2014’s Kick starring Salman and Jaqueline went on to collect a massive 233 crores at the box office. In just four days Race 3 has managed to accumulate a comfortable 120.71 crores and is expected to grow.

For now the film has crossed Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 which are famous for their comic scenes. Race 3 now stands at the 3rd spot in Jaqueline’s list of highest grossing movies.

Directed by Remo D Souza Race 3 stars Salman Khan and Jaqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles among others. The film will next eye to surpass Jaqueline’s Judwaa 2 with youth star Varun Dhawan which managed to bring in 138 crores in the box office and is officially a 2017 Hit. Race 3 will easily eclipse this in another two to three days seeing the star power of Salman Khan.

The question remains whether it will cross the collections of Kick to become Jaqueline’s highest grossing movie ever?

After Race 3’s gripping action sequences, Jaqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput. It was scheduled for a Holi 2018 but got delayed for reasons unknown. It is chalked out to be an action comedy.