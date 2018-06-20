Race 3 Box Office: In Just 5 Days It Beats The Lifetime Collections Of Raazi!

Salman Khan’s Eid release Race 3 hit the theaters and is breaking records left right and center. Even with a lousy script and Bhai’s starpower the film has managed to surpass Alia Bhatt’s hugely acclaimed movie Raazi.
Directed by Remo D Souza, Race 3 opened to this year’s 2nd highest weekend with a massive 106.47 crores in just three days of its release. Although with bad word of mouth and negative reviews the blazing fire is dying out. Race 3 earned a strong 14.24 crores on Monday but with a minor drop in Tuesday’s 09.50 crores*, the film seems to be running with a consistent pace. It stands at a colossal total of 130 crores* after just 5 days of its release.
With this Salman’s Race 3 has comfortably eclipsed this year’s highly acclaimed crime thriller Raazi. Alia Bhatt wooed audiences with her strong performance in Raazi, but Bhai’s shirtless scenes took a mere 5 days to beat Raazi’s 6 week long collections. The film stands at a grand total of 122.22 crores and is still running in selected theaters.
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Padmaavat
|300.00
|2. Avengers: Infinity War
|222.69
|3. Baaghi 2
|165.00
|4. Race 3
|130.00*
|5.Raazi
|122.22*
|6. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|108.71
|7. Raid
|101.54
|8. Veere Di Wedding
|80.23*
|9. PadMan
|78.95
That’s not the only record the film has surpassed, directed by Remo D Souza, Race 3 has went on to become the fourth highest grossing movie of this year that is including Hollywood movie collections. If we look at only Bollywood movies then Race 3 stands at the third spot in the list of highest grossing movies of this year.
Salman’s Race 3 will next eye Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 which collected a massive 165 crores at the domestic box office. With Sanju releasing this weekend chances of Race 3 growing substantially seems slim.