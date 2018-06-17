Race 3 Box Office: In Just 2 Days It BEATS The Lifetime Collections Of These 4 Acclaimed Films Of 2018!

Salman Khan ’s Eid release Race 3 is here and has already started breaking records. It has been a mere two days since the film has released and it has comfortably surpassed the collections of some of this year’s much acclaimed movies.

With the day 1 collection of 29.17 crores and a massive 38.14 crores on the festive day 2, this Salman Khan starrer stands with a colossal total of 67.31 crores in just two days.

While the film is smashing box office records it is also eclipsing collections of many acclaimed films of this year. The most recent being Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran which after running for 4 weeks stands at a grand total of 59.22 crores.

Then comes Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 102 Not Out with impressive performance from both veterans the film managed to bring in a sum of 51.79 crores. Next comes Varun Dhawan’s October which collected 45.36 crores in its lifetime. Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki fared well at the box office but could not cross the 100 crore mark and stuck after collecting 46.17 crores.

Race 3 not only surpassed these films but many more in just two days after its release whereas these films took weeks to collect the amount they collected. This just goes on to prove Salman’s starpower.

Even though the film has received negative reviews and bad word of mouth publicity, Race 3 is expected to comfortably cross the 100 crore mark after day 3 collections.