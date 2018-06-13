Race 3 Box Office: How Many Days This Salman Khan Starrer Will Take To Enter The 100 Crore Club?

Superstar Salman Khan’s Race 3 is hitting theaters this Eid and hype is at an all time high for the movie. So much so that box office pundits are already predicting the records the action packed movie is going to break in India alone.

There was a time when getting into the 100 crore club was a big deal and Salman Khan movies had a knack to often get into this exclusive club. Although over the years with films like Baahubali series, PK, Happy New Year among others, this club looks like a joke. As these movies have broken records and have managed to easily get into 300, 400, 500 crore clubs.

The new trend these days is how early you get into the 100 crore club, and Salman Khan is not behind in this category too. With films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo the films made an easy 100 crore in just three days after their release.

Race 2 which was out 6 years back and it took 14 days to cross the 100 crore mark, which was decent considering it was 2013.

Race 3 is directed by Remo D Souza and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Jaqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in key roles. The movie hits theaters on 15 June.

How many days will Race 3 take to cross the 100 Crore club? Vote your opinion and share your thoughts in the comments section below.