Race 3 Box Office: Enters List Of Top 20 All Time Grossers, Salman Khan Has 7 Films In The List

Race 3 had a passable second Sunday as 6.50 crores* came in at the box office. Even a reasonably accepted film would have managed a double digit score at least on its 10th day, especially if it had netted over 100 crores in its opening weekend. However, Race 3 hasn’t managed to do that at all, what with the collections staying consistently low despite the film playing in around 2000 screens.

The film has now amassed 160.50 crores* and that has given it something to cheer about at least from the academic standpoint. Reason being that it has just about managed to find Number 20 slot in all time highest grossing Hindi films ever since the coining of the 100 Crore Club. It has gone past Dabangg 2 [156.50 crores] which was earlier occupying Number 20 slot and is below Baaghi 2 which had netted 166 crores. The next film in line is Bang Bang which had collected 181 crores in its lifetime and it is improbable for Race 3 to reach anywhere close to that number. This means it will eventually end up at Number 19 slot.

Interestingly, Salman Khan still rules as he has as many as 7 films in the Top-20. This list includes Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Ek Tha Tiger and Race 3. Nonetheless, from a set up like Race 3, expectations were for the film to comfortably cross the 200 crore mark and then enter the Top-10 list by going past Chennai Express which had netted 227 crores in its lifetime. Unfortunately though, that hasn’t happened and hence Race 3 is being seen as an under performer at the Box Office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder