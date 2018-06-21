Race 3 Box Office Day 7 (Thursday) Early Trends: A Roller Coaster Week Ends On A Low!

Race 3 Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem hit the theatres on June 15 and raked in 29.17 crores on its first day itself.

Despite of negative reviews from the critics and audiences, the film has succeeded in crossing the 100 crore mark in its first weekend.

The film currently stands at the grand total of 138.50 crores* till now. The figures started dropping like anything in the weekdays. Now according to the early estimates that are flowing in, this Remo D’Souza directorial has collected 6-8 crores on its first Thursday. If these figures are to be believed, then the film will stand in the range of 144-147 crores. Even after facing a notable drop, these numbers are not that bad. It could touch the 150 crore mark by its 2nd Friday.

Trending

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza.

But talking about the numbers, these do not justify with Salman’s aura. A Salman film = not less that 300 crores. Race 3 is turning out to be a disappointment for all his die-hard fans. His earlier Eid release, Tubelight too didn’t perform well at the box office. Trade experts were expecting a huge dhamaka this Eid. These numbers are a proof that it is only Salman’s stardom that has pulled the audience to the theatres.

On the work front, Salman has an interesting line up on the platter. He will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Prabhu Dheva’s Dabangg 3. He has also Kick 2, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and Remo’s dance film. Well, this something to look forward to! The Wanted actor is currently in the USA for his gig, Dabangg Tour.