Race 3 Box Office Day 6 (Wednesday) Early Trends: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is out and it had a smashing 1st weekend. The weekend collections made the film 2018’s second highest opening weekend. It surpassed the 100 crore mark in just 3 days with a grand total of 106.47 crores after the weekend. But it was Tuesday from where the drop was visible.

Although the weekdays saw a 50% drop in comparison to weekends. Race 3 treaded slowly with a modest 14.24 crores on Monday. On Tuesday it took another minor plunge but maintained its pace by bringing in 9.50 crores*. The grand total of the action thriller stands at 130 crores* as of Tuesday.

Race 3 Occupancy
Race 3 Box Office Day 6 (Wednesday) Early Trends: Falling Like Ninepins!

The lower weekday numbers can be justified by the negative reviews and the bad word of mouth Race 3 has received from the public. Even with a lousy script and a ton of action the Remo D’Souza directed film has managed to pump out a huge weekend and a decent Monday. The film is expected to suffer another drop on its 6th day (Wednesday).

According to the reports flowing in the film is looking for another 6-8 crores. With this the film is estimated to stand at a grand total of 138 crores+ in the domestic box office alone.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has created a lot of hype and is excited to steal the limelight from Salman Khan’s Race 3 this weekend. What remains to be seen is whether the third instalment in the Race franchise maintains its pace or comes crashing down over the next few days.

