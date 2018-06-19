Race 3 Box Office Day 5 (Tuesday) Early Trends: Here Comes The Drop!

Race 3 Box Office Day 5 (Tuesday) Early Trends: Salman Khan starrer Race 3 has proved to earn good moolah at the box office, despite mixed reviews! The film garnered love from the audience and held a strong position on Monday by minting 14.24 crores, taking total to 120.71 crores at the domestic box office.

According to the early estimates flowing in, the movie has earned an amount of 8-10 crores on its first Tuesday; if these reports are to be believed then the total collections of the movie would stand at 128-130 crores. Well, it is clearly seen how the movie has taken the expected drop because of the mixed reviews and lousy story-line. It seems the word of mouth is finally coming to play from today.

Apart from the box office collections, Race 3 team continued the special initiative adopted by the star cast post the release of the film as Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem visited two NGOs on Tuesday. The star cast of the action thriller spared time from their promotions to visit various NGOs in order to dedicate their time in the service of the needy across the nation. Before the release of the film, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem had travelled across the nation for the noble cause.

Post the success of Race 3 the team headed to different NGO to celebrate and share their success. They spent time with the elderly and spoke to them and their life. Later both the actors went on and met kids who’re parents are HIV positive.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza.