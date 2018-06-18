Salman Khan’s Eid release, Race 3 witnessed a very good weekend at the Indian box office. It collected 106.47 crores in its first 3 days and is now eyeing at the weekdays’ trend. It has now juiced up the first weekend and now the word of mouth will speak.

Marking a strong pre-festive occupancy, Salman Khan’s action bonanza takes the 3 day total to 106.47 crores. As per the early trends flowing in the movie on its 1st Monday (4th day) has collected in the range of 14-16 crores. This is very good considering the kind of reviews and negativity has been surrounding movie.

Monday will see a decline in ticket rates, which will work in favour of the film. It’s yet to be seen where will the movie head from Tuesday and also how will the next weekend work for the film. This week there’s Incredibles 2 and Ocean’s 8 from Hollywood and not a single major release in Bollywood.

If the week continues a stable trend the movie will end its first week in the range of 150 crores. But if it sees a colossal crash, the total of week 1 will be much lower. It will all depend on the total coming on its 1st Tuesday.

Race 3 also goes ahead to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting 29.17 crores on day 1. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films.