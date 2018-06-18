Race 3 Box Office Day 3: Salman Khan Starrer Enjoys A Very Good Weekend!

Race 3 had a very good weekend as 106.47 crores came in. After good growth on Saturday, the film had another strong day as Sunday brought in further 39.16 crores. Though a film of this scale, stature and release period warranted a weekend of over 110 crores, even this number is quite huge. Reason being that the only other Hindi film to have managed this kind of strong weekend is Tiger Zinda Hai which had brought in 114.93 crores and that too was a Salman Khan starrer.

The film has enjoyed the biggest weekend of 2018 by a distance and that counts Hollywood release Avengers – Infinity War as well which had collected 94.30 crores after opening better at 31.30 crores. As for Hindi releases, no film has even managed to touch 80 crore weekend this year, leave aside the 90 crore milestone. While Padmaavat had brought home 78 crores in its first three days, Baaghi 2 had collected 73.1 crores.

That said, word of mouth of each of these films was much stronger. While Avengers – Infinity War had entered the 200 Crore Club, Padmaavat had found its way into the 300 Crore Club. This isn’t all as Baaghi 2 too managed Blockbuster numbers of 166 crores and the first target for Race 3 would be to go past this number in quick time. Only if that happens in the current week itself would the Remo D’Souza directed film would have a definite chance of entering the 200 Crore Club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder