Race 3 Box Office Day 2 Collection: Salman Khan Brings In Very Good Moolah On Eid

Race 3 collected very well on Eid as 38.14 crore came in at the box office. This Salman Khan starrer was always expected to do better on Saturday due to festivities setting in. However there was also an apprehension around whether there would indeed be growth since the critical acclaim was missing and audience response wasn’t much positive either.

Nonetheless, Salman Khan’s hardcore fan-base came out in good numbers and that ensured healthy numbers to be registered. This is actually good because in current times of social media being a very strong influencer, anything is possible and films starring biggest of the superstars go through a decline if the content is rejected outright. We saw that happening with Jab Harry Met Sejal last year where the film just couldn’t do well after a reasonably good opening day. However, even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t save the film.

In case of Race 3, growth on Saturday has assured that now Sunday should be around 40 crore mark. The film is standing at 67.31 crore and is set to go past the 105 crore mark over the weekend. From there one looks forward to how the film performs on rest of the weekdays.

The ‘race’ is indeed on and it would be closely followed from this point on.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder