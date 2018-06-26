Race 3 Box Office Day 11 Early Trends: Salman Khan Is Dragging Towards The Finish Line!

Race 3 has lost the race of box office & it has been dragging towards the finish line. Salman Khan has once again delivered a dud on Eid post Tubelight. Remo D’souza’s direction & Shiraz Ahmed’s story has been considered as the major weak links of the film.

When the trailer was out, it was bashed outrightly by the netizens. Innumerous memes, jokes were made on Daisy Shah’s dialogues and some of the action scenes.

The Salman Khan starrer is falling harder than anticipated, in its 2nd weekend it collected an average 15.50 crores*. Compared to the 1st weekend the collections experienced a massive drop of around 85%. The numbers just go on to prove that Indian audiences are gradually valuing content more than just below par story lines and larger than life action sequences.

By the looks of the film’s slackened pace, 200 crores seems a streched out dream. According to early trends, Race 3 is expected to bring in 2-4 crores on its second Monday. The final collections heavily depend on the film’s performance this week, as Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju releases this week. By the looks at the hype and buzz generated around the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, it is on the path to easily eat into Race 3’s market.

On Friday, Salman tweeted: “I thank everyone who has gone to see ‘Race 3‘ in the theatres and each and everyone individually for watching it and glad that you have liked and appreciated every one’s effort that was put in the movie. God bless and keep watching. It means a lot.”

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Freddy Daruwala.