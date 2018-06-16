Race 3 Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan VS Aamir Khan’s Dangal – Comparing The Champions!

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are most clearly the top 2 contenders fighting for to acquire the throne at the box office. Race 3 has taken a magnanimous start but was it enough to surpass the RULER of box office – Dangal?

Race 3 has brought in a humongous 29.17 crores on day 1. This surely is impressive because it indicates only at one thing – Salman Khan’s unprecedented stardom. Word of mouth has been mixed and the huge number proves how the movie didn’t fell even in night shows despite the negativity.

In 2016, Aamir Khan’s Dangal opened to similar numbers. It earned 29.78 crores on its first day & enjoyed a 1st weekend of 106.95 crores. Race 3 is just few lacs away from Dangal’s day 1 collection. But the opening day of Race 3 is special because the movie didn’t had much going in its way. Also it’s not a proper Eid release & the pre-Eid factor surely affected it.

It would be interesting where will Race 3 stand after its 1st weekend and how will Monday treat the movie.

Dangal, which also featured Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim, is inspired by the real life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters to become wrestling champions.

Aamir on Friday tweeted in support for Race 3, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. It is Salman’s Eid treat for his fans.

“Hi Salman, I haven’t seen it yet, but I am sure that me and my family are going to love Race 3! Love you personally and professionally. I loved the trailer! It is going to be a blockbuster and break all records,” the PK star tweeted.

Aamir is currently busy with Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled for release around Diwali.

The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. Thugs Of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug.