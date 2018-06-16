Race 3 Box Office Day 1: Starring superstar Salman Khan has finally released in theatres all over India. The bhai fever has already led the film to breaking several records, one of them being Race 3 is the highest opening hindi film of this year beating Baaghi 2 which collected approximately 25 crores on its first day.

Race 3 has collected a massive 29.17 crores on day one at the box office. The number is a good start but below par in terms of what was predicted which is 35 crores.

In the list of Salman Khan’s overall highest opening films, Race 3 has replaced Bajrangi Bhaijaan and placed itself comfortably at the fifth position in the list. Bajrangi Bhaijaan opened with a decent 27.25 crores, Race 3’s 29.17 crores overshadowed it.

It has managed to surpass films like Kick, Tubelight, Dabangg2, Bodyguard among others to come in at the fifth spot. While Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’s gigantic 40.35 crore remains unbeaten.

Here’s a look at the list of highest opening day collections of Salman Khan’s films:

Directed by Remo D Souza, the movie will hope to see a significant jump in collections today and tomorrow since the Eid festivities have kicked in. That should make the 100 crore mark seem achievable over the weekend. However with almost no critical acclaim and not so good word of mouth, we’ll have to wait and watch if the film will gain enough pace to speed through this weekend.