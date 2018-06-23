Race 3 Box Office Collections: Salman Khan Beats Shah Rukh Khan By Surpassing This Film!

Race 3 is not a movie, it’s a product! This is what experts declared about the Salman Khan starrer which released this Eid. A badly edited trailer proved how it’s a movie made in rush to target the festive release. Box office was destined to do good regarding the advantages it had but Salman has set a standard so high, this movie can just never touch it.

The movie, since the weekdays, is amassing pretty average numbers. It started of well on Monday but since Tuesday the expected fall began. It was just above what we call a crash in the language of box office but it surely was a fall. Since then Race 3 has been just not up to the Salman Khan mark & it’s been hurting the box office as well as sentiments of the fans.

The movie has showed a massive drop on its 2nd Friday & collected 3.50 crores* taking its grand total to 148.50 crores*. This had been a good number for a Salman Khan film back in 2012 but as we’re living years later this surely is an underperformer considering the box office image of Blockbuster Khan. But even with this, Race 3 has managed to surpass 2015’s Shah Rukh Khan comedy/drama Dilwale.

Dilwale had collected 148 crores when it was released. Race 3 on its 2nd Friday has surpassed the lifetime collections of Dilwale. It’s not something big to boast because Dilwale in itself was average considering the Shah Rukh Khan standard.

Race 3, with a cast led by superstar Salman Khan and directed by Remo D’Souza, got an opening day collection of Rs 29.17 crore. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

The movie will face an extremely tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju which is releasing on 29th June.

