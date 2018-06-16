Race 3 Box Office: At No. 11 Spot Of Biggest Days Ever For A Hindi Film, Just Behind Dangal!

Race 3 has seen a good start at the Box Office. However when it comes to the kind of set up that it boasts of as well as the massive release that it enjoyed, the collections are lesser than expected. As a matter of fact the Salman Khan starrer has failed to enter the list of Top-10 All Time biggest openers, as can be seen from the list below:

1. Happy New Year – 42.60 crore

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crore

3. Sultan – 36.54 crore

4. Dhoom 3 – 34.50 crore

5. Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crore

6. Chennai Express – 33.10 crore

7. Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crore

8. Singham Returns – 32 crore

9. Golmaal Again – 30.14 crore

10. Dangal – 29.78 crore

11. Race 3 – 29.17 crore

Race 3 finds itself at the No. 11 spot with collections lesser than that of Dangal. As a matter of fact the collections are just better than Bang Bang [2014] which had collected 27.54 crore and that too on clash with Haider. Moreover, it was four years ago and in fair value as of today, the numbers would be much higher.

That said, the collections of Race 3 are better than Salman Khan’s other Eid release Bajrangi Bhaijaan [27.25 crore] and Kick [26.52 crore]. However, while former had terrific word of mouth that allowed it to go past the 300 crore lifetime number, latter too met with a very good response that helped it enter the 200 Crore Club.

It would be interesting to see where does Race 3 land up and next couple of days could well be the deciding factor.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources