Race 3 Box Office 1st Weekend: Salman Khan’s 106.47 Crores VS The Rest Of The Superstars!

Race 3 Box Office 1st Weekend: Salman Khan’s Race 3 has juiced up maximum in its 1st weekend at the box office. Post garnering 106.47 crores, all eyes are now on how the movie fares in its weekdays. The movie’s word of mouth is mixed and today’s collection will clear the broader picture.

But, whatever the fate of the movie stands from hereon, its first weekend business of 106.47 crores will go down in one of the highest weekends to come out of Bollywood. Let’s have a look where it stands comparing with the biggies of superstars.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express scored a stylish century collecting 100.35 crores in its 1st weekend. In the same year Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3 came in and shattered the records set by Chennai Express as it earned 107 crores in its 1st week.

In 2014 Badshah Khan’s Happy New Year collected 108.86 crores in its 1st weekend back in 2014. The movie opened to extravaganza numbers & enjoyed an amazing first weekend. In the same year Aamir Khan’s PK collected 95.21 in its 1st weekend but broke the lifetime records of every Bollywood movie back then.

In Bollywood there’s a saying that a record set by an Aamir Khan film will be broken only by another Aamir Khan. Dangal in 2016 came in and collected 106.95 crores in its 1st weekend. Yes, it was comparatively low than its past competitors but we all know where this movie stood in its lifetime.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which broke major records at the box office collected 128 crores (Hindi version) in its 1st weekend. Yes, it had major franchise advantage but we witnessed an earth-shattering response to the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which surely came in a bit late as planned but won the hearts as planned. It collected 114 crores in its 1st weekend but it had a 5 day weekend, so it’ll be not fair to say it’s above Race 3‘s weekend.