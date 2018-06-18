Race 3 Box Office 1st Weekend: 106.47 Crores VS Salman Khan’s Last 5 Films!

Race of a Salman Khan film doesn’t start from the first day, it starts way before than that. Since the posters, trailer & songs get released we know the race of the box office has been started. Same happened with this Eid’s release Race 3.

When the posters of the film were released, they hyped up the buzz but when the trailer came out it received a mixed response. Salman Khan at an event rightly said, there are 1 or 2 people who are trolling the film. Now, as the movie was released it has crossed the 100 crore mark in just 3 days.

Race 3 has collected 106.47 crores in 3 days. Let’s revisit the first weekend of Salman Khan’s last 5 films. Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 managed to collect 102.60 crores on its first weekend at the box office. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing movie of Salman Khan.

Then came in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which released on Thursday, it collected 101.47 crores in its first 3 days. Yes, its extended weekend was higher but here we’re considering just 3 days even for films which have released before Friday.

Next up was Sultan which brought in 105.53 crores which released on Wednesday. It collected the above-mentioned amount till Friday. We all see how amazing did this movie fared at the box office. Last year’s Tubelight was Salman’s first disappointment since Jai Ho. It failed to maintain the record of 100 crores in 3 days, which was maintained by Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Sultan. Tubelight earned a mere 64.77 crores in its first 3 days.

Then came in the explosive Tiger Zinda Hai. It went on to collect a huge 114.93 crores. Tiger Zinda Hai holds the record of Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie till date at the box office.