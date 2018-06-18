Race 3 Australia Box Office: Here's Where The Salman Khan Starrer Stands After Its 1st Weekend!

Salman Khan’s Race 3 has started its record-breaking streak at the box office. It has set the cash registers ringing as it crosses the Rs 100 crore mark. This becomes Salman’s fifth film after Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo to earn Rs 100 crore in three days.

The movie opened on the second position at the Australian box office. Well yes, it has entered the list and is on the 2nd position of top 5 contenders at the Australian Box Office.

The first on the list is Padmaavat which opened in 3 languages and it earned A$ 1,728,642. Now, Race 3 stands with a total of A$ 1,728,642. 3rd on the list is Kaala with A$ 402,213 while the 4th position is held by Veere Di Wedding with A$ 341,118 and the last position is held by Bharat Ane Nenu with A$ 339,133.

Despite critics trashing the film for its lack of coherent plot and logic, the audience is lapping up the film. Because, Bhai. With the next big Bollywood release, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, hitting the screens on June 29, Race 3 has a two-week window to rake in the moolah.

The action thriller is produced by Ramesh S Taurani and Salman Khan. The cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. It is powered by Bhai and is directed by Remo D’Souza.