Race 3: 100 Crores In How Many Days? Here’s What The Fans Think!

Race 3 starring Salman Khan & team is releasing this Eid and fans have clearly decided how many days will it take for the film to cross the 100 crore club.

Eid has become synonymous with a Salman Khan release & this time we have Race 3. The film has created ample buzz in the market and trade analysts are already betting on the records it’s going to break.

Earlier yesterday we conducted a poll on our site to gauge how many days will it take for the Salman starrer to get into the 100 crore club, and the results are quite impressive. A colossal 80.84 percentage of voters think that its going to take three days or less for the film to get into the esteemed club. Further people who supported the 4 days barrier constitute 12.79 percentage of the total voters. Then come the niche population that believe it will take 5 or 6 days with 3.55% and 2.82% respectively.

People are clearly betting high on Race 3 and it’s magnanimous success. Director Remo D’Souza will surely be happy seeing the hype that the film has received and the love that it’s getting from audiences world wide.

Race 3, an action-packed thriller, is produced jointly by Ramesh S. Taurani and Salman. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

It is the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Sameera Reddy, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Race 3 releases on June 15,2018.