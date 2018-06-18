Race 3 100 Crores In 3 Days: Out Of The Total Of 9 Such Films, 5 Are Owned By Salman Khan!

Bollywood actor Salman Khan aka Dabangg Khan is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Race 3. Even after being criticised by media and audiences, the film is doing well at the box office.

The box office numbers are a proof that Salman Khan’s stardom is unconditional and unlimited. Race 3 has successfully entered the 100 crore club in three days. The film now stands at the grand total of 106.47 crores.

This is not the first time that a Salman film has crossed the 100 crore mark in 3 days. His earlier films like Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores), Sultan (300.45 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores) entered the 100 crore club in just three days. Just like his earlier films, even Race 3 has managed keep the ritual intact. Apart from the his own films, other films like Baahubali 2 Hindi (511.30 crores), Happy New Year (205 crores), Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores) and Dangal (387.39 crores) have also collected 100 crores in just 3 days. Out of 9 films, 5 of them are Salman’s films.

We all know that Salman and box office go hand-in-hand. If there’s a Salman film in a theatre, it can’t go wrong or fail at the box office. Irrespective of what the story or content is, Salman’s name is enough to pull cinema goers to the theatres.

Apart from entering the 100 crore club, Race 3 has also become the highest opener film (Hindi) of 2018 surpassing Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 which had collected 25 crores on its first day. Talking about the opening day numbers, Race 3 has also crossed Salman’s films like Kick, Tubelight, Dabangg 2 and Bodyguard amongst others in his list.